7 On Your Side Exclusive: NYC extends coronavirus parking permits for medical professionals until December 31

The permits, described as an "essential lifeline" by nurses who who are treating COVID-19 patients and can't take public transportation, were set to expire this Friday, July 31.
But de Blasio now says all COVID-19 permits issued to medical professionals will remain valid an additional five months, until December 31, 2020.
The permits eased parking restrictions for permit holders, enabling them to park in any "No Parking" zones, metered spots (without a charge), and truck loading zones.
7 On Your Side had previously appealed to de Blasio after learning dozens of nurses with parking permits had been issued thousands in fines for parking in temporary bus lanes.
RELATED | Front-line heroes slammed with parking tickets during the pandemic
After 7 On Your Side advocated, de Blasio came to the nurses' aid.
He announced last week that the city would dismiss all of these tickets, provided nurses dispute/appeal them to the New York City Department of Transportation.
New York City Covid-19 Parking Permit Privileges
Where can I park with the permit?
--Any metered parking space (Passenger or Commercial) without charge.
--Any "No Parking" space
--Any sign indicating street cleaning regulations (sign with a broom symbol).
-In any space designated "Truck Loading Only."
Exceptions: Please read these signs carefully, as permit holders may only park during the days and times trucks can park. For example, if a sign says "Truck Loading Only 10am-3pm" Permit holders may only park during those times.
Where can I not park with the permit?
--Spaces designated for ambulances and ambulettes.
--No Stopping Zones, No Standing Zones, School Days Zones, general No Standing Zones with restricted hours (e.g. "No Standing between 4-7 PM"), or Hotel Loading Zones.
--Fire Zones, Bus Stops, Taxi stands, driveways, crosswalks or sidewalks.
--Bus lanes (when active as per signage) or Bicycle lanes.
--Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.
--Any space designated for use by Authorized Vehicles, including Diplomats (DPL), New York Press (NYP), or any Governmental Agency.
--Garment District truck loading area defined as crosstown Streets from West 35th through West 41st Streets, between 6th and 8th Avenues.
--Spaces in NYCDOT municipal parking fields that are designated for paid quarterly parking permit holders.
--Areas where the NYPD and/or the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment have reserved parking spaces for a film or TV shoot.
--Streets that NYPD has closed off for parades, street fairs and similar events.
--In spaces reserved for car share vehicles.
--You may not double park or obstruct any traffic lanes.
Note: Your permit is to be used for medical employment purposes only. It may be displayed only in the vehicle listed on the permit.
If you received a parking summons for parking in an area that is allowed by your permit, please follow the instructions on the ticket you received regarding how to dispute the ticket.
RELATED: Traveling nurses recall "It was like a medical war zone"
WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address