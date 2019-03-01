8 people hurt in Upper West Side fire, dog killed resident says

Derick Waller reports on the fire from the Upper West Side.

By Eyewitness News
Updated 32 minutes ago
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire tore through an Upper West Side apartment, injuring at least eight people. A resident said the fire also killed a dog.

The fire broke out in building on West 76th Street between West End Avenue and Riverside Drive around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters could be seen rescuing one woman from the top floor and guiding her down the ladder to safety.

Neighbors were also evacuated.

"There was somebody who seemed to be calling for help as we were on our back patio, so she was calling for help, we went outside and then we heard that there was someone knocking on our door to evacuate our building," a neighboring resident said.

None of the injuries are believed to be serious.

The fire was brought under control in an hour and the cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

