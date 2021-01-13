84-year-old man dead, 2 hurt after fire ravages apartment building in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man died when fire burned through his apartment in the Riverdale section of the Bronx Wednesday morning.

The 84-year-old victim was trapped in his second floor apartment on Arlington Avenue after the fire broke out at around 2:10 a.m.

The building's superintendent went floor by floor, knocking on doors and rousting residents.

The 84-year-old victim, identified as Juan Melendez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

