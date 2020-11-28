9-year-old rescued from Bronx apartment fire in critical condition at hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8330434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 12-year-old boy was wounded when someone fired at least one shot into a Newark home during an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.

MARBLE HILL, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 9-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the child was rescued from a fire in an apartment in the Bronx Saturday.Firefighters responded to a 14-story apartment building on 228th Street in the Marble Hill section just after 8:15 a.m.The FDNY determined that the fire was located in an apartment on the seventh floor.The 9-year-old was found inside the apartment.The child received burns and suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.A total of 20 units including 78 firefighters from the FDNY responded.They brought the flames under control just before 9 a.m.