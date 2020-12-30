ABC7 teams up with American Red Cross for Week of Giving

Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a pint of blood could be a gift of life for someone in need.
ABC7 is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a week-long blood drive from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17. In the hour it takes to donate blood, you can help save the lives of patients in your community and across the Tri-State area.
Each American Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. To ensure the health of staff and donors, precautions include:
- Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy
- Providing hand sanitizer for use before entering the drives, as well as throughout the donation process
- Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas
- Ensuring face masks or coverings are worn by both staff and donors
- Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas
- Wearing gloves and changing gloves often
- Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation
To learn where to donate and make an appointment, see below.
NEW YORK
Date Name of Location Time Address
1/11/21 Harrison EMS at the Veterans Memorial Building 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 216 Halstead Ave., Harrison, NY 10528
1/12/21 American Red Cross in Greater NY 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 520 West 49th St., New York, NY 10019
1/13/21 The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater. 10 a.m to 4:00 p.m. 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill, NY 10566
1/14/21 Do It For Jason at the Redwood Club. 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 2680 Schurz Ave., Bronx, NY 10465
1/15/21 American Red Cross MNYN Office 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 40 Saw Mill River Rd., Upper Level 3, Hawthorne, NY 10532
NEW JERSEY
Date Name of Location Time Address
1/11/21 South Amboy Sayreville Rotary Club-South Amboy 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 108 S. Stevens Avenue, South Amboy, NJ 08879
1/11/21 Bayonne Masonic 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. 888 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002
1/11/21 St. Andrew's Episcopal Church-New Providence 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 419 South St, New Providence, NJ 07974
1/12/21 Woodbridge Township Ambulance and Rescue Squad-Iselin 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 77 Queen Street, Iselin, NJ 08830
1/12/21 Hackettstown Elks Lodge #2331-Hackettstown 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 213 Main Street, Hackettstown NJ 07840
1/12/21 Avia Bearg Memorial Drive-South Orange 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 170 Scotland Road, South Orange, NJ 07079
1/13/21 Hilton Parsippany-Parsippany 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 1 Hilton Court, Parsippany NJ 07054
1/13/21 Lakehurst Community-Lakehurst 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 207 Center Street, Lakehurst NJ 08733
1/13/21 Delta Air Lines-Newark 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. 1 Hotel Road, Newark, NJ 07114
1/14/21 Fairview Lake YMCA-Newton 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 1035 Fairview Lake Rd, Newton NJ 07860
1/14/21 St Johns Episcopal Church - Ramsey 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 301 E Main Street, Ramsey, NJ 07446
1/14/21 Roxbury Community-Succasunna 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 72 Eyland Ave, Succasunna, NJ 07876
1/14/21 Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575-Manahawkin 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 120 Route 72 Manahawkin, N 08050
1/15/21 Stonecrest Community Church-Warren 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 11 Technology Drive, Warren, NJ 07059
1/15/21 Long Hill Chapel-Chatham 9:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m. 525 Shunpike Road, Chatam NJ 07928
Visit American Red Cross or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.
If you aren't feeling great, stay home and donate in other ways. Check the list below.
Help Foster Kids
The Children's Village
One Simple Wish
Food Banks
City Harvest
Food Bank For New York City
Bronx Community College Food Pantry
Long Island Cares
Community Food Bank Of New Jersey
ABC7 teams up with American Red Cross for Week of Giving
COMMUNITY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News