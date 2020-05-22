coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Push to make 'alcohol to go' permanent in NY state

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The new and hugely popular "alcohol to go" measure may become permanent in New York state.

A new proposal by State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan seeks to permanently allow bars and restaurants to continue serving beers or cocktails on a take-out basis.

Back in March, Governor Andrew Cuomo loosened state liquor authority rules to allow the practice but said it was only temporary.

