Coronavirus News: Push to make 'alcohol to go' permanent in NY state

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The new and hugely popular "alcohol to go" measure may become permanent in New York state.A new proposal by State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan seeks to permanently allow bars and restaurants to continue serving beers or cocktails on a take-out basis. Back in March , Governor Andrew Cuomo loosened state liquor authority rules to allow the practice but said it was only temporary.