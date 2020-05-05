Coronavirus News: Amazon warehouse employee on Staten Island dies of COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials announced that an Amazon warehouse employee on Staten Island has died from COVID-19.The employee was last onsite on April 5 and was confirmed to have the virus on April 11 as he remained in quarantine."We are deeply saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Staten Island, NY. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues," Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski said.The employee was not contact traced to any other employees, and officials say they believe each of the cases at the Staten Island fulfillment center are individual cases and are not believed to be related to one another.Amazon officials said they are taking proactive measures to protect and support the health and safety of their employees.The company is offering support and counseling to team members.