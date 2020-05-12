coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo proposes 'Americans First Law' refusing bailouts for companies that don't rehire employees

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over the weekend proposed the "Americans First Law," which would require companies to hire back all workers they laid off during the coronavirus crisis if they want bailout money from the government.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said corporations have already forecasted the next scam.

"The new scam is these corporations will use this pandemic to lay off workers," he said.

The governor said that some corporations rehire fewer workers to increase their stock value.

He suggested his colleagues in Washington, D.C. consider the proposed law, because he fears companies will get bailed out and employees will end up out of jobs.

Once bailed out, Cuomo claims that companies will not rehire the same number of employees in order to "boost their corporate profits."

"We're not going to subsidize you to lay off workers," the governor said. "If you can lay off workers, and you're saving money by laying off workers, then you don't need the American taxpayer to subsidize you."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled Tuesday a $3 trillion new coronavirus aid package the House is expected to take up Friday for a vote.

She has encouraged Congress to "go big" with the next virus aid package to help cash-strapped states.

The HEROES Act provides nearly $1 trillion for states, cities and tribal governments to avert layoffs and another $200 billion in "hazard pay" for essential workers, according to a summary. It will offer $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals, up to $6,000 per household. There is $75 billion more for virus testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES

New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Increasing concern about children with rare illness tied to coronavirus
NY investigating 100 cases of COVID-related syndrome in children
Disinfecting drones launching to fight COVID-19
CityMD mistakenly told 15K patients with antibodies they have immunity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CityMD mistakenly told 15K patients with antibodies they have immunity
Increasing concern about children with rare illness tied to coronavirus
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
'All options' being considered for NYC schools in fall, mayor says
NJ doctor treats COVID patient who helped him after heart attack
Disinfecting drones launching to fight COVID-19
Broadway shows suspended through the summer due to pandemic
Show More
Fauci warns opening too soon could have serious consequences
NJ progress undeniable, but state leads nation in main indicators
How to get a job as a contact tracer in New Jersey
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Family to sue after woman's body found in truck at funeral home
More TOP STORIES News