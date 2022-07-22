Amtrak implements heat restrictions between New York City, Philadelphia

The rail line said Friday that heat restrictions have been put into place.
According to Amtrak's website, a heat restriction means locomotive engineers must operate at slower speeds than normal.
That's because the rails and wires could expand when they get too hot.
"Speed reductions are based on the rail temperature, not the ambient (air) temperature," Amtrak's website reads. "That data ensures we're only issuing heat restrictions when necessary."
Amtrak recommends that commuters check online service alerts or call/text 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245) for updates.
ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
c
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts