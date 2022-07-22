amtrak

Amtrak implements heat restrictions between New York City, Philadelphia

According to Amtrak's website, a heat restriction means locomotive engineers must operate at slower speeds than normal.
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Amtrak says commuters could encounter delays between New York City and Philadelphia due to the hot weather.

The rail line said Friday that heat restrictions have been put into place.

That's because the rails and wires could expand when they get too hot.

"Speed reductions are based on the rail temperature, not the ambient (air) temperature," Amtrak's website reads. "That data ensures we're only issuing heat restrictions when necessary."

Amtrak recommends that commuters check online service alerts or call/text 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245) for updates.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area
The Tri-State area is in the midst of a sweltering heat wave, with the scorching temperatures expected to last through the weekend.



