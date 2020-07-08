coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Amtrak offers deal for passengers on sleeper trains

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amtrak is offering a two for one deal for its passengers on sleeper trains.

Travelers with tickets for its "roomette" accommodations get priority boarding and lounge access at major stations.

Since the room is private, passengers are also exempt from wearing a mask on-board while in the suite.

The deal is available for a limited time, and there are some restrictions -- including passengers must book at least three days in advance.

