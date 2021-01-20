coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Andrew Yang quarantining after aide tests positive for COVID

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Just days after officially launching a campaign for New York City mayor, Andrew Yang is self-isolating after a member of his campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

Yang has tested negative and is not experiencing any symptoms.

However, he is following New York COVID-19 guidelines and will campaign remotely for the next eight days.

He will not resume in-person events until he receives a negative PCR test after that period.

His campaign released the following statement:

"We've begun the contact tracing process to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive. Our safety protocols require staffers who participate in in-person campaign activities get tested on a weekly basis. As always, we urge everyone to stay safe, wear a mask, and stay up to date with all the latest public health and COVID-related news at CDC.gov."

WATCH | 1-on-1 with Andrew Yang: Where he stands on the issues
EMBED More News Videos

Andrew Yang is speaking out on where he stands on some of the biggest issues that New York City is facing amid the COVID pandemic.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcampaignandrew yangcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: US surpasses 400K deaths
NYC could close vaccine centers Thursday; Pfizer denies Cuomo's request
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Vaccination sites open on Long Island amid supply crunch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden arrives in DC for inauguration with big plans, big problems
Brawl breaks out over luggage as Spirit Airlines flight boards
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
US soldier charged with planning attacks on NYC, fellow service members
The Countdown: Trump bids farewell in speech, Biden prepares for inauguration
Flag twirlers, drumline to represent NJ in inauguration parade
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot $865M for tonight; Powerball up to $730M
Joe Biden's Cabinet picks, top-level appointees: List
AccuWeather: Morning snowflakes then blustery
Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies
The long, painful road that brought Biden to Oval Office
More TOP STORIES News