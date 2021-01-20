Coronavirus Update New York City: Andrew Yang quarantining after aide tests positive for COVID

Yang has tested negative and is not experiencing any symptoms.
However, he is following New York COVID-19 guidelines and will campaign remotely for the next eight days.
He will not resume in-person events until he receives a negative PCR test after that period.
His campaign released the following statement:
"We've begun the contact tracing process to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive. Our safety protocols require staffers who participate in in-person campaign activities get tested on a weekly basis. As always, we urge everyone to stay safe, wear a mask, and stay up to date with all the latest public health and COVID-related news at CDC.gov."
WATCH | 1-on-1 with Andrew Yang: Where he stands on the issues
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question