Coronavirus Update New York City: Andrew Yang quarantining after aide tests positive for COVID

EMBED >More News Videos Andrew Yang is speaking out on where he stands on some of the biggest issues that New York City is facing amid the COVID pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Just days after officially launching a campaign for New York City mayor , Andrew Yang is self-isolating after a member of his campaign tested positive for COVID-19.Yang has tested negative and is not experiencing any symptoms.However, he is following New York COVID-19 guidelines and will campaign remotely for the next eight days.He will not resume in-person events until he receives a negative PCR test after that period.His campaign released the following statement:"We've begun the contact tracing process to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive. Our safety protocols require staffers who participate in in-person campaign activities get tested on a weekly basis. As always, we urge everyone to stay safe, wear a mask, and stay up to date with all the latest public health and COVID-related news at CDC.gov."