COVID Omicron News: Dr. Fauci optimistic US turning the corner in omicron surge

Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can. #ThankfulThursday 🙏🏾 #HappyFridayEve ❤️ — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 21, 2022

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci remains cautiously optimistic as the country appears to emerge from the omicron surge.Cases nationwide have dropped by 10% in the last week.The Tri-State area along with New England and the Upper Midwest have already seen cases hit their peak.However, Dr. Fauci warns we've been surprised by this virus before and could encounter another variant.He says he hopes the country can find a long-term strategy for dealing with future variants.The Food and Drug Administration has extended the use of the antiviral remdesivir for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. The medication had received emergency use authorization in May 2020. Back then it was only for use in people hospitalized with severe COVID-19. In October of that year, it was approved for anyone 12 and older who was hospitalized. But on Friday, the agency expanded the use to include everyone who tests positive for the disease, but is not hospitalized, has mild to moderate symptoms, and is at high risk of severe illness. Patients can get the medication through an I.V. for a period of three days.Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant , at least among people who received booster shots. The papers echo previous research - including studies in Germany, South Africa and the U.K. - indicating available vaccines are less effective against omicron than earlier versions of the coronavirus, but also that boosters doses rev up virus-fighting antibodies to increase the chance of avoiding symptomatic infection.The Center for COVID Control is facing a fraud lawsuit filed by Minnesota's attorney general alleging a widespread COVID testing scheme . One former employee said so many tests were coming in for processing that they were stored in garbage bags.Governor Kathy Hochul says she expects school districts will no longer enforce mask wearing in classes once she ends the statewide mandate . The current mandate is slated to end next month, though it could be extended."That's actually what we expect," she said. "When the state mandate lapses, I expect all school districts will say, 'We don't have to do this anymore.'"The "Good Morning America" anchor tweeted Thursday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She said her symptoms have been mild. When am I contagious if infected with omicron ? It's not yet clear, but some early data suggests people might become contagious sooner than with earlier variants - possibly within a day after infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the few days before and after symptoms develop. But that window of time might happen earlier with omicron, according to some outside experts. That's because omicron appears to cause symptoms faster than previous variants - about three days after infection, on average, according to preliminary studies. Based on previous data, that means people with omicron could start becoming contagious as soon as a day after infection.As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don't provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck . While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though omicron has managed to evade the shots. Meanwhile, the current labor shortage is adding to the pressure of workers having to decide whether to show up to their job sick if they can't afford to stay home."It's a vicious cycle," said Daniel Schneider, professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. "As staffing gets depleted because people are out sick, that means that those that are on the job have more to do and are even more reluctant to call in sick when they in turn get sick."