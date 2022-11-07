How does Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez size up the state of the midterm elections?

Watch our Eyewitness News Election Night Coverage on Tuesday on Channel 7, here and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the U.S. representative for New York's 14th congressional district in the Bronx in 2019.

She has been a political force since she was first elected.

We're not talking about the Democrat's 13 million plus followers on Twitter, although that is indeed a force.

We're talking about the power she wields among her supporters and the dislike that she ignites in some of those who don't agree with her politics.

How does Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez size up the state of the midterm elections?

Bill Ritter sat down with her to discuss the election and our divided country.

