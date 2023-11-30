2 residents, 3 firefighters injured in apartment fire in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five people were injured in an apartment fire in East Harlem that was difficult to fight.

Firefighters arrived to heavy fire ripping through in a large apartment on the fifth floor of a Madison Avenue building just after 12:50 p.m.

The apartment, about 2,200 square feet, was filled with flames and smoke that quickly spread to the sixth floor.

Firefighters had to pull hose lines long distances through the apartment building.

Five people, including two residents and three firefighters, were being treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

