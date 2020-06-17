Reopen News: 10 Apple stores reopen to customers in New York City

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Apple stores in New York City will be back open for business.10 stores will reopen for appointments only.It's the first time any of the company's New York City stores will be open since March.Customers can schedule a time to pick up previously purchased products or get service for their iphone.Apple is reopening more than 70 stores across the country this week.