Man arrested for stealing car, hitting 2 pedestrians and stabbing a man in Lakewood, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with a violent crime spree in Lakewood, New Jersey over a matter of a few hours.

The Lakewood Township Police Department received a call around 1:15 p.m. on April 8th that a suspect approached a driver in their car, assaulted them, and stole the vehicle.



Later that evening, police received a call that a pedestrian had been hit near Central Avenue and Carlton Avenue. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Less than an hour later officers responded to a man stabbed in the chest at Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road. That victim was transported to the same hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

Then around 8:20 p.m. police got a call about another pedestrian being struck, this time near Galassi Court.

Officers on the scene were able to determine this pedestrian was struck by the same car stolen earlier in the day.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department investigation led officers to 27-year-old Dion Marsh.

"Our investigation reveals that these criminal acts were committed throughout the day yesterday into the early evening and that Marsh was acting alone and not in concert with anyone else," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. "I'm grateful for the collaborative efforts of every police officer and detective that worked swiftly to identify Marsh and bring him into custody without further injury to anyone."

Marsh was arrested at his home that night and has since been charged with attempted murder, carjacking, and committing a hate crime.

He is currently in Ocean County Jail pending his hearing.

