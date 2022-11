Celebrating 50 years of excellence in Black theater at the AUDELCO Awards

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Audience Development Committee Inc. is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and celebrating Black theater is its mission, recognized at the AUDELCO Awards.

Joining us are two of this year's honorees: Rome Neal, the recipient of the lifetime achievement award, along with actor/director Tico Wells, who is also being honored along with other cast members from the classic movie "The Five Heartbeats."