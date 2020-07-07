Reopening New Jersey: Hundreds line up at MVC locations as in-person transactions resume

Perhaps the biggest change is that each MVC location has been designated as either a Vehicle Center (no license transactions) or a Licensing Center (no registration transactions), meaning drivers who need more than one type of transaction would have to visit multiple locations.
The rush and confusion led to police being called in to managed the lines.
Alert - @NJ_MVC has hundreds of people waiting to get in at South Brunswick location. Cars backed up onto Route 130 for a half mile. Avoid the area.@NJDOT_info pic.twitter.com/B3nkb27r1p— So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) July 7, 2020
In Wallington, police responded and tickets were handed out for 200 people, who were told they could wait in the parking lot. The rest were told to leave for the day.
In Lodi, police announced at 7:42 a.m. that they were closing the agency for the due to overwhelming demand. They told drivers to avoid the area and come back another day.
LODI DMV is now CLOSED to all customers due to overwhelming capacity per LODI DMV management. Follow link for info: https://t.co/53VYtUv0Fk— Lodi Police Dept. (@LodiPD_NJ) July 7, 2020
Police in Wayne closed a lane on Route 46 for cars waiting on line out of the MVC parking lot, and in Eatontown, police closed the MVC entrance from Route 36 to limit anyone other customers from coming inside.
An administration official stressed that the MVC is only reopening Tuesday to people who "absolutely have to get their transaction done in person" and anyone who can complete their transaction online or through the mail will be turned away.
"We are doing the best we can today," the official said. "We can't do three months' worth of work in one day or even one week."
Face coverings are required inside all MVC facilities, and customers who cannot wear face coverings should contact the MVC for alternate arrangements.
"We look forward to reopening as a reimagined MVC that will allow us to streamline services and keep crowds down,'' Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said.. "Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and our customers. With many changes in store, we ask customers to visit our website at NJMVC.gov for all the details before heading to an MVC facility. Know before you go."
Student driver tests and inspections began on June 29, and in-person transactions were set to begin at the same time. But they were delayed due to a problem with a new text message system that's intended to prevent overcrowding.
Anyone who passed a test since June 29 had to wait until Tuesday to get their license, however.
In Vehicle Center agencies, MVC will be processing vehicle transactions only:
--Registration/title transfers for private sales
--New registrations/titles, individual and in bulk
--Salvage titles
--License plate transactions
There are no renewals for unexpired registrations, which can be done online, and no driver license or personal ID transactions will be done at Vehicle Centers.
In Licensing Center agencies, MVC will be processing driver license and ID transactions only:
--First-time licenses and permits (REAL ID will be an option).
--Out-of-state transfers.
--Expired CDLs, TVRs (temporary visa restricted licenses), and any other expired licenses not eligible for online renewal.
--REAL ID, only if you have a scheduled appointment, you have an email verifying your appointment was canceled, or you are due for renewal of your standard license or non-driver ID.
No other REAL ID walk-ins will be allowed, and there are no driver knowledge tests at this time. Additionally, replacements, changes of address, or standard driver license renewals must be done online.
No vehicle transactions, including registrations or title work, will be done at Licensing Centers.
Vehicle Centers and Licensing Centers will not process transactions that can be conducted through the NJMVC.gov website, in order to limit unnecessary visits to MVC agencies.
A list of available online transactions is posted on the Online Services page of the MVC website.
"We have to take care of the people who don't have other options,'' Fulton said.
Customers are also reminded that expiration dates for driver licenses, registrations, inspections stickers, and temporary tags have been extended to at least July 31.
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address