Dog rescued by 2 skiers after avalanche in Colorado

The two skiers had been looking for Apollo for more than 20 minutes.
They were ready to give up their search when one of them spotted a nose sticking out from the snow.
The men frantically began digging using their hands and shovels, and soon found the canine.
Amazingly, Apollo was fine - just cold.
According to an avalanche center, 93% of human avalanche victims can be recovered alive if they are dug out within 15 minutes.
