Dog rescued by 2 skiers after avalanche in Colorado

Several dogs that were brought to New York from the Middle East have a bright new outlook on life, thanks to a group called Paws of War. Joe Torres reports with the latest.

COLORADO (WABC) -- A pair of backcountry skiers were somehow able to locate a dog that had become buried beneath several feet of snow following a Colorado avalanche.The two skiers had been looking for Apollo for more than 20 minutes.They were ready to give up their search when one of them spotted a nose sticking out from the snow.The men frantically began digging using their hands and shovels, and soon found the canine.Amazingly, Apollo was fine - just cold.According to an avalanche center, 93% of human avalanche victims can be recovered alive if they are dug out within 15 minutes.----------