baby rescued

Construction workers rescue toddler and baby boy from burning building

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Construction workers in New Mexico are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a toddler and a baby boy from an apartment fire.

The men say they were working on a roof at a nearby building when they heard a father yelling for help.

The rescue was captured on video, where the father is seen dropping the baby into the arms of one of the construction workers.

Moments later, that same construction worker catches another little boy.

"Seeing him catch that baby girl and that baby boy, it touched me," said one of the workers. "He stepped up and really became the hero of the day."

The men then helped get the parents out safely with a ladder.

They also went door to door to get everyone out safely.

