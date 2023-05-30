Officials say the baby's father told a relative that he shook her because she wouldn't stop crying. He then allegedly found the 3-month-old dead. Janice Yu reports.

'It was a mistake': Parents of 3-month-old charged after baby found dead in Bronx woods

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released new information about what led up to the death of a three-month-old baby who was found along the Major Deegan Expressway.

Damion Comager, the baby's 23-year-old father, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday.

Officials say Comager told the baby's grandfather that he shook her because she wouldn't stop crying. He then allegedly found his daughter, Genevieve, dead.

The grandfather told a priest what happened and then asked police to perform a wellness check on the baby. Genevieve was living at a Bronx homeless shelter.

Police spent hours combing through the area surrounding the University Family Residence on University Avenue. Officials say Genevieve's body was found just before 8:30 p.m. in the woods below a pedestrian overpass in the Highbridge section.

The child's mother, 20-year-old Ivana Paolozzi, is also being charged with concealment of a human corpse and obstructing governmental administration, authorities said.

Neighbors say this tragedy wouldn't have happened if they had just reached out for help.

"That baby deserved a life. I don't care what the circumstances are. There's the fire department, take that baby and drop it off," one neighbor said.

When reporters spoke to Comager as he got into a police car he said, "I love my daughter." When asked if he shook the baby, he said, "it was a mistake."

An autopsy will be conducted on the infant to determine her cause of death. Detectives were working to determine whether she died along the highway, or if she died at the shelter and was disposed of there.

Authorities say Comager and Paolozzi will be arraigned Tuesday at criminal court.

ALSO READ | 15-year-old drowns at Sandy Hook Beach

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.