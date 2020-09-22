coronavirus new york city

NYC Back to School: Working out staffing and other hiccups

Some NYC students to head back to class as in-person learning resumes
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Monday was the first day for the nation's largest school district.

While more than one million students attended classes online, tens of thousands headed back to their classrooms for in-person learning.

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the first day of in-person learning for 90,000 New York City public school students.



After delaying the start of school twice, the district is working through some hiccups.

There are some staffing problems, in part because the number of families opting for in-person learning is dropping week by week.

With 90,000 children - 3K, pre-K and special education students - returning to classrooms Monday, the rest are expected to return next week.

The city continues to work on staffing plans after announcing that second delay last week. The intention is to bring on 4500 additional teachers.

CeFaan Kim reports on the teachers protest in New York City.



Mayor Bill de Blasio said more teachers might be needed, but he couldn't give an exact number.

He said that's because parents continue opting their kids in and out of in-person learning, and some teachers are also opting out of in-person instruction.

The city is still working to get everyone back in the classroom next week.

There is a "real heavy emphasis on the cleaning, the ventilation, the PPE, any last minute problems being addressed really quickly, and then making sure the staffing is moved where it needs to be," de Blasio said.

NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza shares updated information as the city's first day of school gets underway.



Meantime, at one school - IS 131 in Soundview, Bronx - they returned to classrooms Monday, but everyone will be staying at home Tuesday.

The change comes after administrators learned that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the past seven days.

In-person learning is expected to resume there on Wednesday.

Here are the city's current back-to-school details:

On Monday, 3-K, Pre-K, and early education sites will open including District 75 for special education.

Children who are enrolled in fully remote programs will still begin full-day instruction.

Children in blended learning will be learning remotely until their in-person start date.

All Elementary Schools (K-5 and K-8) including students in Grades 6-8 in K-8 schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

Middle Schools (Grades 6-8): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

High Schools (Grades 9-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

Secondary Schools (Grades 6-12): In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1
Transfer Schools, Adult Education, Evening Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

K-2 and K-3 Schools: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker

K-12 Schools:

Grades K-8: In-Person Learning begins on Tuesday, September 29

Grades 9-12: In-Person Learning begins on Thursday, October 1

Mayor Bill de Blasio outlines New York City's updated back-to-school plan.






