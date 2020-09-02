NEW YORK (WABC) -- The political conventions have wrapped and we are counting down the final two months until Election Day -- but we are also counting down to the start of school.
On this special edition of The Countdown, Bill Ritter and his expert guest are counting down to the first day of school and discussing remote learning and how to get the most out of it.
The COVID-19 pandemic has become political. Mayor Bill de Blasio made a big decision this week to delay the start of the NYC school system - the biggest in the country with 1.1 million students.
He made the decision as the teachers' union was close to voting to strike - which would have caused a flood of legal and political issues that nobody wanted.
The teachers were threatening to strike because they did not believe the schools were safe enough for teachers, administrators or students.
RELATED | New York City delays opening public schools amid threat of UFT strike
Now that the first day of school is just weeks away, The Countdown has an extended interview with tech guru Sree Sreenivasan with tips for how to make sure kids are getting the most out of remote learning and how the pandemic has changed the digital and social media world.
Sreenivasan also shares advice on Zoom settings for the most efficient learning and making sure kids are not doing something they shouldn't be doing
RELATED | Back to School Town Hall: Your questions answered
2020 VOTE RESOURCES
Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search
2020 VOTE COVERAGE
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com
The Countdown: Back to school amid COVID-19 pandemic
BACK TO SCHOOL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News