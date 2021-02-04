Special balloon delivery brings smiles to nursing home residents on Long Island

Excel at Woodbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Home received 125 Balloon Buddies on Wednesday.
The residents have been in lockdown for nearly a year and have not been able to spend time with loved ones other than through a window or on a FaceTime call.
Now they have a Balloon Buddy to hang out with.
It's all part of an international program called Adopt a Grandparent which was designed to make those in nursing homes feel loved.
"And the truth is this could be anyone's grandparent, parent, aunt, uncle, sister, friend -- and that's what a community is for, we are here to really help them feel good, know that they are cared for and that they are loved," Adrianne Roth said.
The balloons were created by a local company called Balloons by Amanda.
