1 person rescued, 6 injured in Brooklyn building fire

Citizen App video shows flames shooting from a residential building on Third Avenue in the Bay Ridge section around 9 p.m.
At one point a resident was carried down a ladder from the burning building by a firefighter.
Six people were injured during the fire. Fortunately, none of the injuries were considered serious.
A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
