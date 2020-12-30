1 person rescued, 6 injured in Brooklyn building fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9173352" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the 14-year-old speaking out about the incident.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A tense fire rescue took place at a building in Brooklyn on Monday.Citizen App video shows flames shooting from a residential building on Third Avenue in the Bay Ridge section around 9 p.m.At one point a resident was carried down a ladder from the burning building by a firefighter.Six people were injured during the fire. Fortunately, none of the injuries were considered serious.A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------