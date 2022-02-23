Community & Events

'The Great Dance-Shoe Giveaway' hits the streets of Queens

By Dondre Lemon
EMBED <>More Videos

Be Kind: Dancing with Shoes

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- In the latest edition of our 'Be Kind' series, "The Great Dance-Shoe Giveaway" hits the streets of Queens.

Materials for the Arts, The Joyce Theater, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) President Emerita Karen Brooks Hopkins, and local dancers helped launch a special program to distribute more than 11,000 pairs of dance shoes on Tuesday.

All of the shoes are donated and refurbished.

The shoes are going to Dancers, Dance Organizations, and Public schools across New York City.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsqueensnew york citylong island cityballetshoesdonationsbe kind
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukraine to declare nationwide state of emergency
Man steals car with 11-year-old inside from NYC supermarket lot
Pressure at the Pump: Experts say gas prices expected to keep rising
Video shows couple attacked, robbed in their driveway
AccuWeather: Mild moment before temperatures drop
COVID Updates: As cases decrease, new concern over omicron subvariant
Air scare for Elton John on way to NYC concert
Show More
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends
LGBTQ members denied from Staten Island's St. Patrick's Day parade
'Boost NJ2 Week' now underway to improve vaccination rate in state
Birthday 2 remember: 2 babies born at 2:22 p.m. on 'Twosday'
More TOP STORIES News