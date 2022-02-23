LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- In the latest edition of our 'Be Kind' series, "The Great Dance-Shoe Giveaway" hits the streets of Queens.Materials for the Arts, The Joyce Theater, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) President Emerita Karen Brooks Hopkins, and local dancers helped launch a special program to distribute more than 11,000 pairs of dance shoes on Tuesday.All of the shoes are donated and refurbished.The shoes are going to Dancers, Dance Organizations, and Public schools across New York City.----------