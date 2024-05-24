Beachgoers flock to NJ and NY beaches for Memorial Day Weekend fun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the unofficial start to summer this weekend. That means that New York beaches will officially open for the season.

Saturday, New York City's eight public beaches will open for swimming.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 8.

But, even though every city beach will be open, some sections of each beach will be closed, partially because of lifeguard staffing shortages.

The city has said it's expecting to have more lifeguards this year than it did last year.

Officials say they expect to have 900 lifeguards on staff by the end of June, but around 1,500 hundred are needed to fully staff beaches and pools.

Meanwhile, the summer season also brings concern over shark sightings back.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the state will be adding more drones to its fleet to monitor shark activity at state beaches.

Last year there were seven shark-related incidents at our beaches.

In the Garden State, Governor Phil Murphy will be visiting Asbury Park to celebrate the start of the summer.

He'll be highlighting the state's "Boardwalk Preservation Fund."

Eighteen communities were granted a total of $100 million to preserve and repair boardwalks on the Jersey Shore.

Asbury received $20 million.

READ MORE: Travelers in New York and New Jersey take to the roads and sky for Memorial Day Weekend

Lindsay Tuchman reports on Memorial Day Weekend travel.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.