NYC unfortunately crowned number 2 in top 50 'bed bug cities': Orkin

New York City is ranked toward the top of a list that no city wants to be a part of.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is ranked toward the top of a list that no city wants to be a part of.

According to Orkin, an exterminator company, the city ranks number two on the top 50 "bed bug cities".

Chicago landed the number one spot.

The list is based on data from metropolitan areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 2021 to this past November.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.