Bicyclist killed after being struck by MTA bus in Brooklyn

Police say the male victim was on his bicycle, riding northbound on Graham Avenue alongside an MTA bus when the crash occurred just after 7:30 p.m.
Officials say the bicyclist and MTA bus made contact somewhere along Metropolitan Avenue.
The victim sustained injuries to his body and was taken to Bellevue Hospital by EMS.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The 50-year-old bus driver remained on the scene.
The MTA released a statement Wednesday night:
"This is a terrible tragedy and our heart goes out to the cyclist and their family during this tremendously difficult time," Amanda Valdes said. "Our thoughts are also with the bus operator. We are working closely with the NYPD on this matter."
An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
