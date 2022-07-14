Former Mayor Bill de Blasio critical of current Mayor Eric Adams' response to COVID in NYC

The latest omicron sub-variant, BA.5, has become the dominant strain in New York City.
The infection rate has been surging over the past two weeks to nearly 20%, and experts warn that the number of infections could be significantly undercounted.
This new omicron sub-variant can avoid antibodies thanks to new mutations which aid its rapid spread.
Currently, there are more than 1,000 New York City residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19; this is the first time that the five boroughs' infection rates have surpassed this mark since the second week of February when the massive winter wave of omicron infections started to ebb.
De Blasio said there are also concerns with long-COVID with this particular sub-variant.
He had some criticism for the current mayor, Eric Adams, and his handling of some aspects.
"The Adams administration has done zero inspections for vaccine compliance at businesses throughout the city and has fallen short in enforcing the mask mandates in the subway," a press release put out by the de Blasio campaign said.
The former mayor is currently a candidate for New York's 10th Congressional district.
"This is a matter of public safety; we cannot just ask that New Yorkers supply their own costly masks and avoid populated areas in the name of public good and hope for the best. We need to supply them with the tools and the information they need to be safe and organize our government efforts to meet them where others might fall short. New Yorkers have sacrificed enough already -- we need to meet them with all the resources we have to keep them healthy and safe," de Blasio said.
De Blasio was also critical of the city's move to abandon the color-coded system he implemented during his term.
"A proper response from our Federal and City government starts and ends with clarity from our institutions. We had a color-coded safety system in March and then it was abandoned by June. We had clearly laid out requirements for restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues that worked, and then they were dropped and their enforcement is up in the air," he said in a statement.
Former Mayor de Blasio recommended the following course of action:
1. Distribute at-home test kits, high-quality N95 masks, and information about Paxlovid to every household in NYC.
2. Form a joint cooperative between the government and private sector to buy KN95 and N95 masks that would be continuously available at restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, gyms, pools, libraries, and other higher-risk settings where people mingle.
3. Enforce private sector mandates for COVID safety.
4. Re-define vaccination standards as "up-to-date" vs. "not up-to-date" for students and workers.
5. Use federal stimulus or infrastructure dollars to address indoor air quality in private buildings and/or tax breaks to support these investments.
Mayor Adams has yet to respond to the suggestions and criticisms by Former Mayor de Blasio.
