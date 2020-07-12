Up Close: The economic impact and possible surge in new COVID-19 cases

(Segment 1 featured above)
Also, more than two dozen states are struggling with COVID-19 cases.
Experts dealing with treating the sick are worried about the possibility of another surge in this deadly pandemic.
David Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital & Mount Sinai Queens, says he's ready to get back into high gear and battle another bout of this virus.
Lastly, the mayor of Houston, Texas canceled the recent Republican state convention there because many participants refused to wear a face mask.
Meanwhile, President Trump's nominating convention is scheduled to be held in Florida next month.
Florida has one of the highest virus rates in the country and many Republican senators say they won't go.
ABC Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss the political issues surrounding wearing face coverings.
