vault

Goodbye, No. 1: The death and funeral of Billy Martin | Eyewitness News Vault

EMBED <>More Videos

Goodbye, No. 1: The death and funeral of Billy Martin | Vault

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News anchor Greg Hurst began Eyewitness News at 5 with the news that shocked so many on Christmas Day 1989: "We've lost one of baseball's most colorful characters. Former Yankees infielder and manager Billy Martin is dead at the age of 61.

We best remember Martin for his antics on and off the field, kicking dirt on umpires, barroom brawls, and of course his brilliant strategy in 1977 when he and the Bronx Bombers won the World Series. But now we'll also remember the accident, the accident last night in which building Martin died."

This is original coverage of Martin's death, just as it aired on Dec. 26, 1989, as well as our report on Martin's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Dec. 29, in which the notables who attended included former President Richard M. Nixon - and countless fans who paid tribute in the street.

You can watch this episode of "The Vault" here, but if you want to enjoy a better experience, you can stream it on your television set. Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of this and other WABC-TV original streaming series.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattanmlbcar accidentbaseballvaultnew york yankeeshistorychristmasaccident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAULT
Goodbye, No. 1: The death and funeral of Billy Martin | Vault
See last-minute 1980s Christmas shoppers cope at New York malls
Vault: '12 Days of Christmas' with Ed Koch, Hugh Carey, Rip Taylor
Vault: Working the Christmas shift at Eyewitness News in 1981
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of Christmas flights canceled amid omicron surge
COVID News: CDC issues contingency to prevent health worker shortage
Watch the holiday yule log
Christmas Jackpot: Powerball worth $400 million for Saturday drawing
AccuWeather: Showers after icy start to Christmas
WATCH | Holiday greetings from Eyewitness News viewers
Three members of K-pop boy band BTS test positive for COVID
Show More
Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades
Man found dead inside NYC apartment building on Christmas
Intruder arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen celebrates Christmas
Pope prays for pandemic's end, peace dialogues on Christmas
Maine state trooper rescued elderly man who went missing in cold
More TOP STORIES News