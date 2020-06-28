up close

Up Close: NYC task force tackles equality, threat of COVID-19 resurgence

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray speaks on her new role as the Co-Chair of the mayor's Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equality and Dr. Jennifer Ashton speaks on the possibility of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Chirlane McCray has been her husband Mayor Bill de Blasio's most trusted advisor on a wide range of issues ever since he was elected six and a half years ago.

In the final 18 months of the mayor's administration, she has been given her most public role yet as the Co-Chair of the mayor's Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equality.

McCray says her mission is to rectify the false narrative that to be a person of color in New York City is to live in a kind of parallel existence with white New Yorkers.
Segment 1 featured above:

Also, the Tri-State area continues on a downhill slope of the pandemic.

In contrast, new cases in many parts of the country continue to spike, including areas that did not take the threat seriously.

Now for the first time, a quarantine for anyone coming from those states to the metropolitan area.

ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Aston speaks about the possibility of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Segment 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks with ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Aston



ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf will discuss the outcome of the recent NY Times Siena College poll.

Segment 3:
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew yorkrace relationscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakgeorge floydcoronavirus pandemicpolitics2020 presidential electionupclosepolice brutalitypolicecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthdonald trumpsocial distancingup closeracismchirlane mccraymayor bill de blasiopresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea
Up Close: Reopening New York City
Up Close: The road to reopening
Up Close: The economic impact of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Storm watches and warnings issued
NYC marks the 50th anniversary of Pride
Coronavirus Updates: NY records lowest deaths since March 15
Sinkhole swallows SUV in Manhattan
2 shot, 1 critically injured at NYC block party
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs
Show More
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's
NY graduation potentially hit with COVID-19 exposure
Scammers use Apple Pay app to rip off NYC bodegas
Police arrest attempted rape suspect in Bronx
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
More TOP STORIES News