Up Close: NYC task force tackles equality, threat of COVID-19 resurgence

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray speaks on her new role as the Co-Chair of the mayor's Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equality and Dr. Jennifer Ashton speaks on the possibility of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.Chirlane McCray has been her husband Mayor Bill de Blasio's most trusted advisor on a wide range of issues ever since he was elected six and a half years ago.In the final 18 months of the mayor's administration, she has been given her most public role yet as the Co-Chair of the mayor's Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equality.McCray says her mission is to rectify the false narrative that to be a person of color in New York City is to live in a kind of parallel existence with white New Yorkers.Also, the Tri-State area continues on a downhill slope of the pandemic.In contrast, new cases in many parts of the country continue to spike, including areas that did not take the threat seriously.Now for the first time, a quarantine for anyone coming from those states to the metropolitan area.ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Aston speaks about the possibility of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf will discuss the outcome of the recent NY Times Siena College poll.----------