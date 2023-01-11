  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Annual blood drive hosted by New York Mets happening today at Citi Field

WABC logo
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 4:28PM
New York Mets host their annual blood drive today at Citi Field
EMBED <>More Videos

Fans who are donating blood will receive a voucher redeemable for two tickets to a select Monday through Thursday Mets home game during the 2023 season.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The New York Mets are hosting their annual winter blood drive on Wednesday.

It will be held in the Piazza Club at Citi Field from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The region's blood supply currently stands at a two-day to three-day level. The ideal level is five to seven days.

Fans who are donating blood will receive a voucher redeemable for two tickets to a select Monday through Thursday Mets home game during the 2023 season.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW