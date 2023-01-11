Annual blood drive hosted by New York Mets happening today at Citi Field

Fans who are donating blood will receive a voucher redeemable for two tickets to a select Monday through Thursday Mets home game during the 2023 season.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The New York Mets are hosting their annual winter blood drive on Wednesday.

It will be held in the Piazza Club at Citi Field from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The region's blood supply currently stands at a two-day to three-day level. The ideal level is five to seven days.

