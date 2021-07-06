coronavirus new york city

NJ parade float company preps for NYC Hometown Heroes celebration

ABC 7 will broadcast the Hometown Heroes parade starting at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7 and across all of our streaming platforms
By and Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ parade float company preps for NYC Hometown Heroes celebration

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A parade float company in New Jersey that has been in operation since the 1940s is putting the finishing touches on those that will featured in the New York City parade honoring essential workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Battery Park before marching up the Canyon of Heroes.

The 14 floats representing 260 different groups of essential workers, including those in healthcare, emergency response, public safety, community care, transportation, grocery stores, and many others.

ALSO READ | Hometown Heroes Parade NYC: What to know about the ticker-tape parade

"We're celebrating those people who help us overcome this," said Robert Devito, with Bond Parade Floats. "The people who put their lives on the line. They're genuinely real heroes."

The folks at Bond Parade Floats and Designs have a long been part of Canyon of Heroes salutes, with the last big one they worked on the parade that honored the U.S. Women's National Team following their World Cup win in 2019.

This time, we hail those who took us through more than a year of loss, uncertainty, and -- most of all -- kept us alive when so much was at stake.

"It's almost a victory parade of sorts for the entire country," Devito said. "Not just New York, but the country."

There was a genuine feeling of pride in the workshop on the day before the big parade.

ABC 7 will broadcast the parade starting at 11 a.m. on Channel 7 and across all of our streaming platforms, including abc7ny.com, our mobile app and our app for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon.

They'll work late into the night to make sure the floats are picture-perfect for the tribute to the men and women who will always have a special place in our collective hearts.

"They're our actual heroes," Devito said. "They save lives, and they risk theirs. It's fantastic, it's special, it's huge to be a part of this. It really is."

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycliftonpassaic countycoronavirus new york cityhealthparademedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Hometown Heroes: What to know as post-parade ceremony scrapped
COVID Updates: Uptick in cases after holiday weekend
Robin Roberts to host ceremony capping 'Hometown Heroes' parade
Shakespeare in the Park back on stage in NYC
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorms | LIVE
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
Elsa could make landfall in Florida as a Cat 1 hurricane
Hometown Heroes: What to know as post-parade ceremony scrapped
NYC man dies after skydiving accident in Pa.
Driver crashes car into NYC home after dispute with tenant
9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from NYC lake: Officials
Show More
Illegal fireworks eyed in fire that destroyed home, killed dog
Man caught on video during NJ racist rant arrested
Girl has surgery to remove cantaloupe-sized growth from face
Movie Theater Revival: Small cinemas look to thrive post pandemic
Juvenile passenger killed when car slams into home in NJ
More TOP STORIES News