coronavirus new jersey

NJ COVID Omicron update: Gov. Murphy renews push to get booster shots in arms

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Murphy renews push to get more booster shots in arms in NJ

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There's a renewed push in New Jersey to get COVID booster shots in more arms with just over half of eligible residents getting the third vaccine so far.

In Paterson Wednesday night, Kennedy Stimage rolled up his sleeve and got his COVID-19 booster shot.

As the doctor put on the band-aid, Stimage flexed his muscle for show, but he wasn't kidding around.

"I got four girls, so I'm just trying to do the best I can to stay alive," Stimage said.

The problem in New Jersey is that many who have gotten the first two doses of the vaccine, haven't gotten the important booster.

RELATED | NJ, CT to end school mask mandates, NY staying in place for now
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports from the Upper West Side on outdoor dining and masks in schools.



"It's called a working schedule ...when you work two full-time jobs it's sort of difficult to fit it in, and I didn't make it a priority because I had the first shot," one resident said

"There is definitely a level of complacency ... and so we really want to encourage people, you really need that extra layer of COVID-19 protection and that's what the booster offers," said Kenese Robinson of the New Jersey Department of Health.

Governor Phil Murphy has noticed the slow booster rate in New Jersey.

"We are declaring Boost NJ 2 Week for next Wednesday, February 23 through March 1, for the roughly 49% of you who are eligible for your booster but have yet to receive it, your booster is on reserve for you," Murphy said.

But the governor may have work to do.

Wednesday night, the site in Paterson was set up to offer the booster, but not many showed up. This coming from a place that was once so enthusiastic for the vaccine.

ALSO READ | 'We have to learn how to live with COVID': NJ lifting school mask mandate
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson reports that Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that he is lifting New Jersey's school mask mandate starting March 7.



"People have individual reasons right, they might not think it's necessary, they may think they have done their duty, they may not understand why they have to have it. We want to make sure they are as protected as possible and that really involves getting that up-to-date vaccination which includes a booster for most people," said Dr. Dara Kass of the New Jersey Department of Health.

The problem now is convincing people to come and get it.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseypatersonpassaicvaccinesmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinephil murphycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey news
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: NY launches more vaccine sites for kids
COVID Updates: NY AG gets $400k refund for false rapid COVID testing
COVID Updates: FDA authorizes new monoclonal antibody treatment
COVID Updates: Pfizer gathering data on 3rd shot for kids under 5
TOP STORIES
NAACP calls for officers in NJ mall fight video to be disciplined
Woman's memorial targeted, vandalized after Chinatown murder
Mayor Eric Adams talks anti-violence with prominent drill rappers
Man stabbed in face across from Whole Foods in NYC
AccuWeather: Windy and warmer
20-year-old shot and killed on LIRR train
Tanker slams into business on LI, sparks massive fire
Show More
Restaurant COVID vaccine mandate: Thousands warned, handful of fines
4-year-old girl left outside pre-school in NJ after mix up
NYPD shake-up: Head of Hate Crimes unit reassigned amid complaints
Plainsboro fatal police-involved shooting under investigation
NY teen leads student club on mission to combat hunger
More TOP STORIES News