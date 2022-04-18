evacuation

Boston airport evacuation order issued over potentially suspicious item

Boston, Massachusetts TSA determined it was battered PlayStation
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Boston airport evacuated over potentially suspicious item

BOSTON -- A video game console briefly disrupted holiday weekend travel at Boston's Logan international Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

RELATED: Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage: 'The summer will be chaos'

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

The much-reduced airline industry has been struggling to cope with renewed demand as COVID cases ease across the country and the globe.

Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of canceled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to understaffing, CNN has reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsevacuationu.s. & worldsuspicious object
EVACUATION
MTA Heroes: 7 line supervisors evacuate station during nearby fire
Residents speak out after wind causes building to collapse in NJ
Building under construction in NJ collapses amid gusty winds
Bomb threats at Ivy League schools prompt police investigations
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Late rain and storms
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Woman found dead in duffel bag in Queens
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
Woman pepper sprayed, robbed after NJ road rage incident
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Jessica Tisch named next NYC sanitation commissioner
Show More
Renewed push to make NYC subways and streets safer
NYC urging COVID tests after holiday weekend gatherings
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
More TOP STORIES News