Actors express concern over Broadway 'mask optional' announcement

BROADWAY (WABC) -- Some actors on Broadway have expressed concern about the in-theater mask mandate being dropped.

The Broadway League announced that all 41 Broadway theaters will adopt a mask optional policy for the month of July as New York City downgraded its COVID threat level last week.

But not all of Broadway's actors and employees are totally on board with the announcement.



Sam Rockwell of "American Buffalo" went public with his concerns hours after Broadway's announcement.

The Circle in the Square theater where the revival show is running responded by announcing audience members will still be required to wear masks through the end of the show run on July 10.

The theater said it will continue to mandate audiences wear masks "due to the close proximity of the audience to the actors as a result of the intimate size of the theater and the staging in the round."

Circle in the Square is Broadway's only theater-in-the-round, with its 751 audience members seated closer to actors than at other theaters.

