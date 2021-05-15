coronavirus new york city

Broadway's 'Hamilton' to require COVID vaccines for cast, crew before show opens

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Broadway's 'Hamilton' to require vaccinations for cast, crew

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- They are not throwing away their shot.

Broadway's 'Hamilton' will reportedly require COVID vaccines before the show can go on this fall.

According to the New York Times, 'Hamilton' will mandate that all employees, including the cast and backstage crew, be vaccinated.

Hamilton is the first show to publicly require this.

There is no word on whether labor unions will challenge this.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthentertainmenthospitalhamiltonnyc newsbroadway
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Vax mandate looms for more NY health care workers
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
NYC considering expanding vaccine mandate to cops, firefighters
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News