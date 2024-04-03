Ticket prices for Broadway shows skyrocket, reach new all-time high

BROADWAY (WABC) -- New data from a trade association shows that Broadway ticket prices have reached a new all-time high.

The Broadway League says average ticket prices last season averaged more than $128.

The $5 increase for a ticket marked the most since before the pandemic.

Experts blame rising production costs, celebrity headliners, and simple supply and demand. They also say people are more willing to pay top dollar for better seats.

Per broadway.com, several shows including The Lion King, Wicked and Hamilton prices start anywhere from $115 to $125 without fees.

