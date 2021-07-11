up close

Up Close: Restarting Broadway and the return of tourism in NYC

By Eyewitness News
Up Close: Restarting Broadway and the return of tourism in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this week's episode of Up Close, Bill Ritter and his guests discuss restarting Broadway and the return of tourism to NYC.

You'll hear from entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon and Charlotte St. Martin of the Broadway League on restarting Broadway.


Chris Heywood, Executive Vice President of New York and Company, also joins Bill to discuss a new campaign to bring tourists back to New York.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
