NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this week's episode of Up Close, Bill Ritter and his guests discuss restarting Broadway and the return of tourism to NYC.
You'll hear from entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon and Charlotte St. Martin of the Broadway League on restarting Broadway.
Chris Heywood, Executive Vice President of New York and Company, also joins Bill to discuss a new campaign to bring tourists back to New York.
WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Up Close: Restarting Broadway and the return of tourism in NYC
UP CLOSE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News