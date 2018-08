Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale

A bodega in the Bronx where a teenager was brutally murdered by alleged gang members is up for sale.The owner of Cruz and Chiky in the Belmont section is hoping to sell the bodega for up to $450,000.The store has not reopened since the murder of 15-year-old Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz.He was dragged out of the store June 20th, then hacked to death by a group of men with knives and a machete.Investigators arrested and charged 12 alleged gang members for Junior's murder.----------