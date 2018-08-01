Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --A bodega in the Bronx where a teenager was brutally murdered by alleged gang members is up for sale.
The owner of Cruz and Chiky in the Belmont section is hoping to sell the bodega for up to $450,000.
The store has not reopened since the murder of 15-year-old Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz.
He was dragged out of the store June 20th, then hacked to death by a group of men with knives and a machete.
Investigators arrested and charged 12 alleged gang members for Junior's murder.
