Tenants from Bronx apartment building collapse sue landlords over alleged repair delays

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The tenants of a building that partially collapsed in the Bronx have filed a lawsuit to force the building's landlords to complete the repairs needed to lift a vacate order.

Some tenants say they have been out their homes since a corner of the building on Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights came crashing down on December 11, 2023.

The lawsuit seeks to force the landlords to rebuild the collapsed section of the building and restore units to their original layouts and square footage.

The tenants say the rest of building is in a state of disrepair.

They claim they are constantly faced problems including no gas, no heat, no hot water, rat and roach infestations, dust and other hazardous violations.

They are asking the court to intervene on their behalf.

Furniture, art, and belongings all had to be left behind by residents of the building when it partially collapsed in December.

More than 100 people were unexpectedly uprooted. Many have been living in homeless shelters ever since.

