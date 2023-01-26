Firefighters battle blaze at low-rise apartment building in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx.
The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. on Thursday at a building located at 4055 Carpenter Avenue in the Wakefield section, according to FDNY officials.
Roughly 33 units and 138 fire and EMS members are working on the four-alarm fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire operations are ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
