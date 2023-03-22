Flames quickly tore through the buildings on Ogden Avenue after breaking out just after 1:10 a.m. Janice Yu has breaking details.

Multi-alarm fire tears through pair of homes in Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A four alarm fire burned through two apparently vacant houses in the Bronx early Wednesday morning.

Flames quickly tore through the buildings on Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section after breaking out just after 1:10 a.m.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames shooting from the structures.

Residents from adjacent apartment buildings were evacuated, but the inferno did not spread beyond the two homes.

No injuries have been reported.

ALSO READ | 2 dead, 5 injured when car jumps sidewalk in Brooklyn

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.