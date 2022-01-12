tremont fatal fire

Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire identified

All the victims died of accidental smoke inhalation
By Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities have identified all 17 people killed in the deadly high rise apartment fire in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

The names of the last three victims were released by the NYPD early Wednesday morning. The youngest was 2 years old.

The victims' identities were confirmed through what a source in the medical examiner's office described to ABC News as "a deliberate but steady forensic process."

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 50 years old. All died from accidental smoke inhalation.

Many of the victims came from the same families and had similar names. There were no IDs, like licenses, found on the bodies, the source said.

Forensic scientists worked through French language translation and with the assistance of the Gambian consulate.

Here is the list of victims:

Ousmane Konteh
2-year-old boy

Haouwa Mahamadou
5-year-old girl

Fatoumata Dukureh
5-year-old girl

Omar Jambang
6-year-old boy

Mariam Dukureh
11-year-old girl

Mustapha Dukureh
12-year-old boy

Muhammed Drammeh
12-year-old boy

Seydou Toure
12-year-old boy

Nyumaaisha Drammeh
19-year-old woman

Fatoumata Drammeh
21-year-old woman

Sera Janneh

27-year-old woman

Isatou Jabbie
31-year-old woman

Haja Dukureh
37-year-old woman

Fatoumata Tunkara
43-year-old woman

Hagi Jawara
47-year-old man

Haji Dukaray
49-year-old man

Fatoumata Drammeh
50-year-old female



