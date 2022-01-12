Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11448401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports on how to help the victims of the Bronx fire.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11450701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks to Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson about Sunday's deadly apartment building fire and when residents could be allowed back in.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities have identified all 17 people killed in the deadly high rise apartment fire in the Tremont section of the Bronx.The names of the last three victims were released by the NYPD early Wednesday morning. The youngest was 2 years old.The victims' identities were confirmed through what a source in the medical examiner's office described to ABC News as "a deliberate but steady forensic process."The victims ranged in age from 2 to 50 years old. All died from accidental smoke inhalation.Many of the victims came from the same families and had similar names. There were no IDs, like licenses, found on the bodies, the source said.Forensic scientists worked through French language translation and with the assistance of the Gambian consulate.Ousmane Konteh2-year-old boyHaouwa Mahamadou5-year-old girlFatoumata Dukureh5-year-old girlOmar Jambang6-year-old boyMariam Dukureh11-year-old girlMustapha Dukureh12-year-old boyMuhammed Drammeh12-year-old boySeydou Toure12-year-old boyNyumaaisha Drammeh19-year-old womanFatoumata Drammeh21-year-old womanSera Janneh27-year-old womanIsatou Jabbie31-year-old womanHaja Dukureh37-year-old womanFatoumata Tunkara43-year-old womanHagi Jawara47-year-old manHaji Dukaray49-year-old manFatoumata Drammeh50-year-old female----------