Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire identified

The names of the last three victims were released by the NYPD early Wednesday morning. The youngest was 2 years old.
The victims' identities were confirmed through what a source in the medical examiner's office described to ABC News as "a deliberate but steady forensic process."
The victims ranged in age from 2 to 50 years old. All died from accidental smoke inhalation.
Many of the victims came from the same families and had similar names. There were no IDs, like licenses, found on the bodies, the source said.
Forensic scientists worked through French language translation and with the assistance of the Gambian consulate.
Here is the list of victims:
Ousmane Konteh
2-year-old boy
Haouwa Mahamadou
5-year-old girl
Fatoumata Dukureh
5-year-old girl
Omar Jambang
6-year-old boy
Mariam Dukureh
11-year-old girl
Mustapha Dukureh
12-year-old boy
Muhammed Drammeh
12-year-old boy
Seydou Toure
12-year-old boy
Nyumaaisha Drammeh
19-year-old woman
Fatoumata Drammeh
21-year-old woman
Sera Janneh
27-year-old woman
Isatou Jabbie
31-year-old woman
Haja Dukureh
37-year-old woman
Fatoumata Tunkara
43-year-old woman
Hagi Jawara
47-year-old man
Haji Dukaray
49-year-old man
Fatoumata Drammeh
50-year-old female
