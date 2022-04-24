Suspect arrested after 89-year-old burned, beaten during Bronx home invasion

Police arrested 31-year-old Ebony Graham in connection to the attack and charged her with attempted murder, robbery, criminal trespassing and arson.
The arrest comes after a woman says she found her 89-year-old aunt with burns and bruising inside her home in the Bronx on Friday morning.
The woman says she went to visit her aunt around 7 a.m. and says she was unable to get up.
Police said Graham entered the 89-year-old's apartment on 2440 Boston Road in Allerton early Friday and demanded money.
The suspect threw boiling water on the victim, causing severe burns.
Police transported the 89-year-old to Jacobi Hospital. She is currently in stable condition.
It is unknown whether anything was taken from the apartment.
Graham was also charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon after taking out a knife in the hallway and attempting to attack a 77-year-old woman who was throwing out the trash.
Police also said the suspect tried to attack an 81-year-old victim on a different floor. None of the victims knew the suspect.
Graham has been arrested 11 times stretching back to 2009, and was arrested three times in 2021.
Among the crimes she has been arrested for include robbery, drugs and prostitution.
