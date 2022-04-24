Suspect arrested after 89-year-old burned, beaten during Bronx home invasion

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

89-year-old burned with boiling water during Bronx home invasion

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- A woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after an 89-year-old aunt was severely burned during a home invasion in the Bronx.

Police arrested 31-year-old Ebony Graham in connection to the attack and charged her with attempted murder, robbery, criminal trespassing and arson.

The arrest comes after a woman says she found her 89-year-old aunt with burns and bruising inside her home in the Bronx on Friday morning.

The woman says she went to visit her aunt around 7 a.m. and says she was unable to get up.
Police said Graham entered the 89-year-old's apartment on 2440 Boston Road in Allerton early Friday and demanded money.

ALSO READ | 89-year-old critical after being hit by car in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

An 89-year-oold was hit by a car in Long Island City.



The suspect threw boiling water on the victim, causing severe burns.

Police transported the 89-year-old to Jacobi Hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

It is unknown whether anything was taken from the apartment.

Graham was also charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon after taking out a knife in the hallway and attempting to attack a 77-year-old woman who was throwing out the trash.


Police also said the suspect tried to attack an 81-year-old victim on a different floor. None of the victims knew the suspect.

Graham has been arrested 11 times stretching back to 2009, and was arrested three times in 2021.

Among the crimes she has been arrested for include robbery, drugs and prostitution.
ALSO READ | Handyman David Bonola arrested in case of murdered Queens mother stabbed more than 55 times
EMBED More News Videos

Police say David Bonola had an on-and-off relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allertonbronxnew york citycrimearresthome invasionrobbery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot in neck outside NYC bar after dispute
3 businesses damaged in overnight fire in Queens
Blinken Ukraine: Steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun
Yankees fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win
How South Carolina execution firing squad works
Show More
Suspect wanted for stealing flatbed truck, hitting pedestrian in NYC
Friends gather to remember teen who drowned in NJ pond
Man killed in Bronx triple shooting
89-year-old critical after being hit by car in Queens
1 critical, 2 others injured in Bronx apartment fire
More TOP STORIES News