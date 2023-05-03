The students were taken to the hospital for difficulty breathing, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

7 students hospitalized after Mace device goes off in Bronx school cafeteria

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (WABC) -- Seven students in the Bronx were hospitalized after someone was reportedly sprayed with Mace in a school cafeteria.

Officials say this happened at J.H.S. 123 in the Soundview section.

The Department of Education says some kind of device went off in the cafeteria and they are working with the NYPD to investigate what happened.

The students were taken to the hospital for difficulty breathing, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Officials say three students refused medical attention.

