Coronavirus News: Bronx nursing home holds drive-thru family visits for Father's Day

The Hebrew Home at Riverdale held drive-thru family visits for residents who tested negative for COVID-19.
Relatives who went to visit had their temperatures checked at the gate and then remained in their cars as their loved one was brought to an enclosed vestibule a few feet away.
They then communicated via a sanitized wireless speaker.
"It's been a long, long time since we've been able to see him and even just to be separated by a piece of plexiglass is pretty spectacular," Adam Philipson, whose father is a resident, said. "We've been Facetiming and doing everything that we can to be able to keep close while we've been so separate, but this is different. To be a few feet away is really special for us."
