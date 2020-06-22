coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Bronx nursing home holds drive-thru family visits for Father's Day

By Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, The Bronx (WABC) -- As nursing homes in New York remained on strict lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, one long-term care facility in the Bronx offered its residents the rare opportunity to see their loved ones in-person in honor of Father's Day.

The Hebrew Home at Riverdale held drive-thru family visits for residents who tested negative for COVID-19.

Relatives who went to visit had their temperatures checked at the gate and then remained in their cars as their loved one was brought to an enclosed vestibule a few feet away.

They then communicated via a sanitized wireless speaker.

"It's been a long, long time since we've been able to see him and even just to be separated by a piece of plexiglass is pretty spectacular," Adam Philipson, whose father is a resident, said. "We've been Facetiming and doing everything that we can to be able to keep close while we've been so separate, but this is different. To be a few feet away is really special for us."

