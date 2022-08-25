67-year-old man beaten and robbed by group of men, teens in Melrose, Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of men who brutally beat and mugged a man in the Bronx.

A 67-year-old man was walking down 151st Street in the Melrose section of the Bronx when four men approached him from behind and began chasing him.

That's when one of the suspects pushed the victim to the ground and they began to attack him.

The suspects took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash and left him on the ground.

As the victim attempted to get up, the group returned and continued their assault. They snatched the victim's cell phone before finally fleeing the area.

The victim sustained multiple injuries to his head and face and lost a tooth.

The suspects were described to police as being in their teens to early 20s, with slim builds and dark complexions.

Three of the individuals were wearing white t-shirts and the fourth individual was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

